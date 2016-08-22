Take your favorite high-end grocery store, boil it down to a concentrate, and what you get is Providore. A market devoted to all of the finest things in life—including but not limited to handcrafted pasta and deli classics from Pastaworks, meat and seafood from the Meat Monger and the Flying Fish Co., flowers from Emerald Petals, ultra-seasonal fruits and vegetables from Rubinette Produce Market, and bread and pastries from Little T Baker—plus fresh coffee, Italian rotisserie chicken, salads, sandwiches, oysters, sweets and booze to enjoy during your trip. It's not cheap, but if you want to throw a hell of a backyard summer party, you've come to the right place.