There's a bottle shop in every neighborhood these days, but when Belmont Station opened in 1997, it was a pioneering operation and remained so for quite a while. The adjacent pub still has 24 of the most thoughtfully chosen taps in town, and its 1,200-plus bottle shop remains a must-visit for out-of-towners. The food is bare bones, but Monk's Deli, the food cart parked out back, delivers a Philly cheesesteak that is about as close to a religious experience as you can get at a pub. $-$$.