In the geographic center of the city, the Lloyd District is worlds apart from the Portlandia vision of Portland. The district's two founding fathers—a railroad magnate from Kentucky after whom Holladay Park is named and an oil magnate from California—didn't quite fulfill their dreams of building Portland into a perfect metropolis. Today, the Lloyd District is a MAX thoroughfare lined with federal buildings and car dealerships. It is also home to the city's best shopping mall, the state's largest convention center, and the Portland Trail Blazers. At the north end of the district, on Northeast Broadway, you'll find all the boutiques, artisan soft serve and vegan fare a Portlander could hope for, along with the city's best salsa dancing night.