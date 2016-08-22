The pride of Southeast Portland is a gigantic volcano that towers over the town ready to blow at any moment. No, that's not right. Mt. Tabor Park is a sprawling nature space for sports, hiking and just kind of sitting and watching the sunset, clandestine beer in hand. But while the park is the focal point and takes up most of the space, there's also a neighborhood rife with great restaurants, intimate bars and winding streets dotted with old homes that looks so far removed from Portland, you'd swear you took a left turn into a small mountain town.