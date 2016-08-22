The northern section of MLK is home to a vibrant community of East African immigrants, and the restaurant Queen of Sheba was one of the first and best restaurants making the cuisine of that region. Owner Alem Gebrehiwot started his restaurant in 1995, when finding traditional Ethiopian ingredients in Portland was next to impossible. To solve this problem, Gebrehiwot began importing his own grains, spices and teas to make the flavors at work in his berbere lamb and okra stew as close to home as possible. $.