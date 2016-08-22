Enduring for half a century as an unreconstructed dive prior to its 2010 buyout, the Lutz made a chance decision to offer $1 cans of PBR in the late '90s that was credited by The New York Times and Washington Post with introducing the award-winning beer to Generation Hipster. Ditching all but the essentials, the Lutz's new ownership transformed it into a taproom that brings a childlike enthusiasm to adult pleasures—booze slushies with a real kick, corn dogs as big as your arm, and a smoking patio built like a batting cage. The inevitable effect, for better or worse, imagines a world in which hipsters never even existed.