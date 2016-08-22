There's probably a reason egg creams and Green Rivers have gone the way of radio cowboys, but the charms of Fairley's lie less with the ice-cream sodas than the continued existence of the fountain itself after more than a century. Inside the perfectly preserved façade, area residents still stream through to pick up medication and, on our recent visit, an honest-to-God pack of teens slurped malts from the center table. Sure, look closely enough and traces of modernity announce themselves, but the bundled anachronisms and Norman Rockwell bonhomie skew perspective. It's like a fountain of the elderly's youth.