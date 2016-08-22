Sellwood-Moreland is a proud Southeast enclave, keeper of the city's history through landmarks and the antiques trade, and cloistered away by greenspace and the river on the city's southern edge. The neighborhood is currently in a sort of Golden Age, anchored by a string of quality shops and restaurants along its commercial corridors on Milwaukie, 13th, and 17th Avenues. The demographics were traditionally lower-middle to middle class, and most of the neighborhood's icons hold on, even as antique shops shutter, and condos and home prices go up. Local displacement doesn't garner the sympathy of Albina, St. Johns, or even Lents, but the change is felt either way as boutique shops roll in and antiques roll out.