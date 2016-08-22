Regardless of religious affiliation or thoughts on the divine, it's hard not to feel a sense of awe at the Grotto, a national Catholic shrine spread across 62 acres of towering trees, verdant flora and a 110-foot basalt cliff. Carved within the cliff is the grotto itself, with an altar harboring a replica of Michelangelo's Pietà. Take the elevator to the top of the cliff and follow the paths through the botanical garden-like setting, featuring statues and carvings depicting saints and the Stations of the Cross. A floor-to-ceiling wall of glass in the cliffside Meditation Chapel offers a stunning panoramic view of the Columbia River and Mount St. Helens and exemplifies the Grotto's description as a place of solitude, peace and prayer.