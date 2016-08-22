Kennedy School is an adult wonderland for those with the power of imagination to make it one. Where is a better place to tackle head-on the ghosts of all your scolding public school teachers than in a warren of bars and guest rooms made up to be a perfect facsimile of your own elementary school? Where else can you bathe in a pool-sized hot tub, then go see a movie, then go chain smoke cigars without putting shoes on? (OK, you probably have to wear shoes, but still.) The nearly $6 beers are the price you pay to keep the staff quiet.