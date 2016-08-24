As the home of Portland's skyscrapers and center of the city's administrative and financial power, downtown Portland has the air of deliberate exclusivity that comes with being old and monied. Many of the city's finest clothiers, jewelers and restaurants blend into a background of chain stores or hide in tiny storefronts in and around Pioneer Square, while the north end bears both the rich history of 100-plus years as a working-class watering hole and the grisly scars of post-industrial neglect. It's a place where tourists and professionals pour into a bougie food court for $8 ice-cream sundaes, a new development that keeps locks on its restroom doors to avoid the horror of the area's sizable transient population daring to wash their faces.