You Might Need a Little Help Finding the Dive Bars in Slabtown. They’re Worth the Search.

Unlike every other spot in this guide, Slabtown isn’t one of Portland’s 94 formally recognized neighborhoods. It’s a subset of the Northwest District, and its boundaries are a matter of debate, but roughly defined by Interstate 405 to the east, Forest Park to the west, and Lovejoy Street to the south. Go north far enough and you’ll walk off a pier. Anybody who last visited before the pandemic might easily lose their bearings—Slabtown is one of the fastest-blooming apartment gardens in Portland. Fortunately, WW World Headquarters has been planted here since Slabtown was a desert of trucking warehouses. My new officemates were quick with recommendations.

Hidden Gem

Up Northwest Vaughn Street and away from the hustle and bustle of 23rd Avenue, the dumpling house Bing Mi (2572 NW Vaughn St., 503-327-8574, bingmipdx.com) is tucked into the first floor of a four-story apartment building. It can be summed up as big windows and warm noodles. The you po mian noodles are particularly delicious. It’s the perfect place to cozy up and enjoy the rain without actually experiencing it.

Best Breakfast Spot

A block west from the action on Northwest 23rd Avenue is Stepping Stone Cafe (2390 NW Quimby St., 503-222-1132, steppingstonecafe.com). Its muted exterior makes it all too easy to overlook. Inside you will find classic red diner stools, action figures hanging from the ceiling, and an incredible funk playlist. The menu is simple and the portions are massive. A full order of biscuits and gravy with eggs must weigh 2 pounds, and a section of the menu is dedicated to “Mancakes,” flapjacks that are easily 10 inches wide and an inch thick. What’s not to love?

Where to Get Your Partner a Gift

Pistils Nursery (2139 NW Raleigh St., 503-288-4889, pistilsnursery.com) is a small plant shop along a shopping promenade that didn’t exist five years ago. This isn’t a flower shop you go to on Valentine’s Day. It’s more like a hobby shop for those looking to buy their first houseplant. The entire western side of the store is filled with a variety of small succulents and fun pots to put them in. If you’re looking for an even cozier evening, pop across the street into Afuri (1620 NW 21st Ave., 503-384-2920, afuiriramen.com) and pick up an instant noodle cup—yes, the same Nissin carton you see on a grocery aisle, but with the Tokyo ramen chain’s signature yuzu shio broth blend.

Favorite Meal

The three-story, century-old Craftsman-turned-Vietnamese comfort food restaurant Lela’s Bistro (1524 NW 23rd Ave., 503-719-4744, lelasbistro.com) serves the classics: banh mi sandwiches and bowls of pho. It even has a banh mi and pho combo, knowing that everyone wants both but can’t eat two whole meals. As the menu says, this place is dedicated to Vietnamese comfort food and will leave you feeling sleepy and bloated (in the best way), just like a trip to Grandma’s house.

Outdoor Adventure

The immensity of Forest Park awes newcomers to the westside, but if you’re looking for an introduction, a fun little creek tucked into the Northwest foothills provides an opportunity for a nice waterside hike up to Pittock Mansion. Lower Macleay Park (2960 NW Upshur St.) quickly transitions into the Lower Macleay Trail that leads deeper into the Northwest hills, past a small stone structure called the Witch’s Castle (it’s mostly haunted by Lincoln High students), and up to the mansion. Bring some snacks and a blanket and relax on the back lawn of this iconic Portland landmark before heading back down.

Brunch at the Dockside Saloon. (Jordan Hundelt)

Watering Hole

A neighborhood of newbies drinks in ancient taverns. Joe’s Cellar (1332 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-8825) is a classic dive. It’s difficult to find the entrance and, once you do, the bar’s so dark it’s just as hard to find a seat. The clientele has been coming here for decades, undeterred by brief closures, rumors of its imminent demise, and the seven-story towers closing in on surrounding corners. The encroaching development is even more dramatic where a gleaming office building hugs the Dockside Saloon and Restaurant (2047 NW Front Ave., 503-241-6433, docksidesaloon.com). Long a shift-drink hangout of longshoremen, the Dockside explains on its menus how it achieved brief national fame thanks to Tonya Harding. The skater’s cronies tossed an envelope containing Nancy Kerrigan’s practice schedule in the diner’s dumpster—where management discovered it shortly after the tire-ironing of Kerrigan’s knee. Portland dumpsters: historically significant even before antifa started setting them on fire!