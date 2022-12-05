Celebrate Blue Star Donut’s 10 Year Anniversary With a Commemorative Pastry

A brand that’s become synonymous with Portland is celebrating a milestone, and for the next week your taste buds will reap the benefits of that longevity.

Blue Star Donuts turns 10 years old today, Dec. 5, and to mark the occasion the company has released what it’s calling a “Once-in-a-Decade Donut.”

The pastry’s elaborate recipe and adornment underscore why it’s not in the daily doughnut case: It begins with an 18-hour brioche made with strawberry- and vanilla-infused butter. The dough is then fried in rice oil, filled with strawberry jam, dipped in strawberry-yuzu glaze and piped with mascarpone vanilla whipped cream. And to make sure it’s really over the top, Blue Star dusted it with real gold dust. Each doughnut also comes with a mini bottle of sparkling wine—an appropriate pairing to help you properly toast a decade in business. The combo is also a pretty good deal: You get both for $12.

Blue Star first opened its doors on the corner of Southwest Washington Street and 12th Avenue on Dec. 5, 2012. Since then, the company has opened five locations in the Portland area and one in Los Angeles.

“Back in 2012 we had no idea what to expect, just some sugar in our hair and hope in our hearts, and the last 10 years have been beyond our wildest dreams,” Katie Poppe, Blue Star co-founder and CEO, stated in a press release. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude for our amazing team and our outstanding customers. I feel so lucky to be doing this, and can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store for Blue Star!”

The Once-in-a-Decade Donut will only be available in stores. Ten percent of profits from the sales of this special will be donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.