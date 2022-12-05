Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen Will Leave Downtown Portland This Month

A downtown Portland dining staple is departing its neighborhood, and leaving another hole in the central city. Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen will relocate to the east side of the Willamette River after 15 years in its home at 1038 SW Harvey Milk St.

Owner and chef Ken Gordon told WW in an email sent on Dec. 5 that the decision to move was due to a combination of factors, including the “lease drawing to a close, a need to downsize and economics.”

To get your pastrami fix, you’ll need to head to 3808 N Williams Ave, #125, starting Jan. 1, 2023. That’s when Kenny & Zuke’s will reopen following a two-week closure in order to move.

Gordon describes the new shop as smaller and more intimate, with a new bagel-centric menu—you can get them buttered, schmeared or more elaborately topped with everything from tuna salad to shakshuka—as well as espresso drinks. There will also be self-service options for those needing a quick bite on the go.

You still have some time to pay your respects to the pastrami gods at the old site. Kenny & Zuke’s last day downtown will be Sunday, Dec. 18.

The new deli will be open 7:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday through Sunday.