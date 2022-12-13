SeaSweets Poke Opened Its Third Location in Clackamas

Poke lovers on the eastside of Portland can now get their raw, cubed fish by the pound.

SeaSweets, the locally owned, fast-casual restaurant specializing in the dish, has opened its third outlet at 12008 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Its original location began operating on Southeast 31st Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in 2017. A Beaverton store followed two years later.

The new spot features SeaSweets’ staple: build-your-own poke bowls with a variety of marinated fish (ahi, salmon, albacore, tuna), shrimp, or tofu. The dishes also come with two sides; optional premium add-ons, like shichimi guacamole, fried onion tofu, and a sous-vide runny egg; and additional condiments/garnishes.

However, if a bowl simply won’t suffice, SeaSweets does indeed sell its poke by the pound. One pound costs $24 and serves three to four people.

SeaSweets was founded by native Oregonian David Lo and chef Ian Hung. Hung graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and worked with acclaimed chef and restaurateur Alan Wong in Hawaii, who has long been an advocate for local the use of island ingredients and farming.

All of SeaSweet’s pokie is made daily following Hung’s specific recipes. Favorites include the shoyu ahi, with scallion, sweet onion, inamona and ginger as well as the truffle salmon bobbing in a bowl of cilantro, sweet onion, yuzu and house ponzu. So while we may be about to head into winter and the Pacific Northwest’s typically coldest temperatures, at least you can still eat like you’re in Hawaii.

The Clackamas location is primarily focused on takeout orders, but does offer limited table and counter seating, with additional outdoor tables expected to open in spring. The restaurant is open from 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday during fall and winter.