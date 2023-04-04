Shake Shack and Han Oak Will Host a Pop-Up in Advance of the Portland Store Opening

Fans of Shake Shake who are salivating over the upcoming opening of the downtown Portland location have the opportunity to get an early taste of the New York-based chain.

The company is partnering with Han Oak for a pop-up on April 11 at the Korean restaurant on Northeast 24th Avenue. Since celebrated chef Peter Cho helped design the menu, you can expect what is probably the most elevated take on ShackBurgers you’ll ever sink your teeth into.

In addition to those classic sandwiches, the event will feature Cho’s famous steamed dduk galbi bao burgers: a char-broiled, chopped beef patty marinated in sweet soy sauce that’s piled high with grilled green onions in a sesame seed bun. The dessert course offers an exclusive Toki Road Sundae made with Shake Shack’s vanilla frozen custard with mochi, a Woodblock Chocolate fudge sauce, toasted nuts and a dusting of misugaru.

“On a personal level, we’re big fans of Shake Shack, so it’s great to be able to co-host this event together and collaborate on a menu with their team,” Cho stated in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Portland community and celebrate with our neighbors and friends over good food.”

The event will also include live music, beer from Grand Fir Brewing, wines curated by Andy Young of The Marigny and St. Reginald labels, and the Shackmeister Ale—a pale specifically developed by Brooklyn Brewery and Shake Shack to pair with the chain’s burgers.

Tickets are $40 and available online, and a percentage of those proceeds will go to local nonprofit Urban Gleaners.

“We have long admired the work that Urban Gleaners does to address food insecurity in the Portland community,” said West End Shake Shack General Manager Troy Cader. “It’s important to us that we continually partner with local organizations as we play a role in the Portland market. We will always strive to stay true to our mission to stand for something good.”

Shake Shack’s Portland store, just across from Powell’s City of Books, is scheduled to open this spring. But if you just can’t wait any longer, you can always pop over to the Beaverton location in the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center. It’s been slinging burgers for nearly two years now, and we promise, the down-the-block lines that formed when it first opened, have disappeared.