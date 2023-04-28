Toro Mexican Kitchen Has Opened in the Former Tilt Pearl District Space

TILT, NW 13th and Everett The former Tilt space has now become Toro Mexican Kitchen. (Brian Burk)

Nearly three years after hamburger and old-fashioned pie joint Tilt closed up shop in the Pearl, the building is finally getting a new occupant.

Toro—not to be confused with the now-shuttered John Gorham-led Toro Bravo or Toro the riding lawnmower company—is now open at 1355 NW Everett St.

The Mexican eatery is the latest project from the ever-expanding Urban Restaurant Group, which also operates Bartini, Swine Bar, Brix Tavern and more. The company has made a number of pandemic moves, including the launch of Metropolitan Tavern in the former Altabira location on the sixth floor of Hotel Eastlund in 2021, rebooting Burlingame’s beloved Chez José this past winter, and opening another Brix at Century Hotel in Tualatin.

Its newest venue serves Mexican cuisine and is led by chef Adrian Cervantes and Aaron Newton, who are both from Mexico. The food menu includes a wide variety of dishes—from empanadas stuffed with chicken, shrimp, beef or chorizo to enchiladas to tacos to ceviche. Toro also specializes in seasoned steaks (filet minion, New York strip, ribeye, porterhouse) served a la carte with your choice of sauce on the side. Those cuts are all sourced from Double R Ranch in northern Washington.

There is also a lengthy cocktail list with many drinks built on a foundation of tequila and mezcal as well as local and imported beer and wine.

Tilt’s dark, industrial aesthetics are gone. Now you’ll find a brighter space with hand-carved wood accents, plants and artwork. There are two private dining areas that can seat groups of 15 to 40 and outdoor dining will be available come summer.

Toro is open 4-10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 pm Friday and Saturday.