Javi’s Breakfast & Lunch Is Opening in the Now-Closed Pho An Sandy Space

Portland has quietly lost one of its longstanding noodle shops, but will gain a breakfast joint in its place.

Pho An Sandy, known for its comforting bowls of broth filled with everything from tripe to tendon to meatballs, has closed its doors. It’s not clear when the business, located at 6236 NE Sandy Blvd., shut down. Bridgetown Bites was first to report the news, and Pho An is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

The former A&W Root Beer stand, with its hard-to-miss triangular top, already has a new occupant with a completely different menu. Javi’s Breakfast & Lunch is scheduled to officially open just before the upcoming holiday weekend on Thursday, May 25.

Jovany Javier Marcos tells WW that then menu will be posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page as soon as its ready, but for the last few weeks its social media accounts have teased photos of dishes like a towering stack of chilaquiles, eggs Benedict, a vegetable-stuffed omelet and pancakes. Javi’s will also serve lunch fare like burgers, since it’s open from 7 am to 2:30 pm daily.

Marcos says there was not a major overhaul of the Pho An space, but his team—a family-run operation with more than 18 years of industry experience—have been making minor updates, like giving the walls a fresh coat of paint.

If you plan on heading out for the grand opening, better line up at the door just prior to opening. Javi’s is advertising free pancakes to celebrate the occasion, and we all know this town loves a food giveaway, so expect company.