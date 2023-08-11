La Floridita, a Beaverton Farmers Market Favorite, Will Open a Cafe

For the past several years, Old Town Beaverton has gotten attention for amassing a collection of Portland food spinoffs. But the area is also starting to become a hub for wonderfully unique eateries that got their small-scale start at the Beaverton Farmers Market.

The latest to graduate to brick-and-mortar: a Latin bakery that is scheduled to open later this month.

La Floridita, the suburb’s Saturday source for croquetas and pastelitos—Cuban puff pastries with a variety of sweet or savory fillings—will launch as a cafe at 4680 SW Watson Ave. That’s right around the corner from longtime popular Korean spot Nak Won.

Like Hapa Pizza, another Beaverton Farmers Market breakout star that this past March upsized to a restaurant located about a block away from La Floridita’s new space, the Latin bakery began serving its goods at the open-air shopping plaza approximately two years ago and quickly built a following, particularly among former Floridians looking for a taste of home and those who simply love Cuban flavors.

Leading up to the opening, La Floridita has been expanding its menu, which now includes papa rellenas (potato orbs stuffed with ground beef or chicken), pandebono (a cheese bread common in Colombia), tequeños (picture T.G.I. Friday’s mozzarella sticks, only traditionally made with queso blanco and dough) and paletas. The cafe will also serve coffee made with Tourist Coffee beans, a woman-owned roaster in Bogotá.

According to the Beaverton Downtown Association, which has been key in bringing names like Ex Novo Brewing, Top Burmese, Afuri, Loyal Legion, Big’s Chicken and more to Old Town, La Floridita’s move was made possible in part by a city of Beaverton tenant improvement grant. Keep an eye on the cafe’s social media accounts for updates about a specific opening date.