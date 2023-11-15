Try Everything at An Xuyên Bakery. Everything.

For nearly 25 years, An Xuyên Bakery has sat unassumingly on Foster Road. From this no-frills counter-service spot, the self-proclaimed “Authentic Artisan Pan Asian Pacific Bakery and Deli” has brought Portlanders an array of sweet and savory goods for almost absurdly affordable prices. Upon walking in, you better make up your mind fast, as there will usually be a line forming behind you immediately. Perhaps you want to start with a lunch item like a cilantro and jalapeño-filled bánh mi prepared on the same crusty yet fluffy baguettes that the bakery supplies to numerous restaurants around town. Once your main course is checked off, it’s time to take a walk on the sweet side with a bevy of baked goods both fresh and packaged. You can stock up on a rainbow’s worth of macaroons the size of a baby’s fist, 1,000-layer croissants flavored with ube and matcha, moist and crunchy Hawaiian donuts, guava cookies, meticulously decorated cupcakes, Japanese-style cheesecake, chocolate and raspberry tarts and much more. You can even indulge in baked flan, entire cakes, and a whole cast of flaky, buttery puffs with flavors like apple, chocolate hazelnut, and guava. Everything tastes fresh and everything is worth trying, which is exactly what you should do at this budget-friendly institution. And don’t forget to wash it all down with a classic Vietnamese iced coffee or a lavender tea.

5345 SE Foster Road, 503-788-0866, mng890.wixsite.com/an-xuyen-bakery. 7 am-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday, 7 am-3 pm Sunday. Prices vary.