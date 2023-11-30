Fried Egg I’m in Love Will Open a Second Brick-and-Mortar

Portland’s miniature empire of egg-filled breakfast sandwiches is about to get a bit bigger.

Fried Egg I’m in Love will open another brick-and-mortar at 890 N Fremont St. on the ground floor of the Arris Apartments building this coming January. That will bring the total number of shops in the chain to five: two food carts—one in Pioneer Courthouse Square and another in the Prost! Pod—as well as a Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard restaurant. The latter was the company’s first non-mobile operation, which launched in January 2019.

Fried Egg I'm in Love Fremont Artist rendering courtesy of Fried Egg I'm in Love.

The latest Fried Egg will be the largest of them all, offering both indoor and outdoor seating on patios that are heated and dog-friendly. You can also expect a full bar that serves cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic mixed drinks.

And while a breakfast sandwich joint might sound like a place where you’d just grab and go, however, you might actually want to linger at this spot. You can admire a large mural above the bar created by local artist Francisco Morales and listen to records or a digital playlist while eating a Yolko Ono (fried egg, sausage patty and pesto on toasted sourdough). However, there will also be a takeout window for customers who can’t linger.

Check Fried Egg I’m in Love’s website and social media accounts for updates on an exact opening day in January.