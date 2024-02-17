What We’re Cooking This Week: Whole Grain Olive Oil Cornbread with Hot Honey Butter

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

Most of the cornmeal sold in the grocery store has had the germ and bran removed during the milling process, a step that allows the yellow stuff to sit on the shelf for a year or more. Whole grain cornmeal, typically stone ground, retains both germ and bran, and the fats in the germ can become rancid if left at ambient temperatures for more than a month or so. Bob’s Red Mill offers whole grain cornmeal, but I like the stuff I find at the farmers market since it’s usually much fresher. In any case, store it in the freezer.

While most cornbread recipes and mixes like Jiffy combine cornmeal and flour, I like to make using just whole cornmeal. But without the flavors from the germ and bran in whole grain cornmeal it doesn’t taste as good. And while you could make this in almost any baking dish, a preheated cast iron skillet gives the cornbread a nice, golden brown crust.

Unless I’m cooking for more than a couple of eaters, I make this smaller version. But the recipes scales up easily; use two eggs and double everything else, or feed a crowd with a tripe recipe. Without the flour it doesn’t get stale as easily, but it will dry out a little. I reheat leftovers on the stovetop by frying thin slices with more olive oil.

And while it’s not necessary, the hot honey butter is delicious. Mix roughly equal amounts of hot honey and softened butter and smear it on.

Whole Grain Olive Oil Cornbread with Hot Honey Butter

1 cup whole grain cornmeal

¾ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher style sea salt

1 egg

¾ cup buttermilk

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil plus more to grease skillet

Set your oven at 375 degrees and put a 6- or 8-inch cast iron skillet in it to heat up while you mix the batter.

In one bowl, mix cornmeal with salt, baking powder, and baking soda. In a separate bowl, whisk buttermilk, egg, and olive oil until well blended.

Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients, then stir until thoroughly mixed. Remove the skillet from oven, add about 1 tablespoon of olive oil, swirl to coat, then add the batter.

Return the skillet to the oven and bake for about 45 minutes or until lightly browned on top.