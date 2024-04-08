No Drive-Thru, No SuperDeluxe

Midway through MMMco.’s three-month Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, the company is down two SuperDeluxe restaurants, but a new Boxer location is thriving.

The Pearl District and Lake Oswego locations of the burger joint SuperDeluxe both closed at the end of March, which has been previously reported in other outlets. The two shuttered locations had something in common: They were the only ones in the SuperDeluxe portfolio without drive-thrus.

“The standalone Pearl and Lake O locations were a big reason for needing to reorganize,” founder Micah Camden tells WW. “Those leases, especially the Pearl, couldn’t sustain and were dragging the well-performing drive-thrus down.”

As WW previously reported, MMMco. brands SuperDeluxe and Boxer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 8. Prominent Portland restaurateur Camden started MMMco., which also includes the brands Kinnamōns and Baes Chicken. Nashville businessman Angelo Lombardi is now the debtor-in-possession of SuperDeluxe and Boxer.

While Kinnamōns is not part of the Chapter 11 filing, the Pearl District location of the cinnamon roll bakery also closed in March, as reported by Oregon Business. Camden cited declining foot traffic in the neighborhood and the departure of other Pearl District businesses as the reasons for the closure.

According to Lombardi, half of SuperDeluxe’s revenue comes from the drive-thru window, so the locations with only indoor dining could not survive. Double Deluxe combo fans can take some solace: The company moved their equipment to storage in hopes of opening new SuperDeluxe locations after the reorganization. They will be looking for high-traffic, easy-access locations with space for dine-in and drive-thru customers, Lombardi says.

Meanwhile, Camden opened a Multnomah Village location of Boxer (formerly Boxer Ramen) in January, just before the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“It’s going great, thank God,” Camden says.

The Multnomah Village and Cedar Hills locations of Boxer feature stronger bento menus, which will soon also roll out to the NW 23rd Avenue and NE Alberta Street locations, Lombardi says.

The Boxer and SuperDeluxe restructuring is a 12-to-14-week process that will end in early May.

“At this time, there are no other closures planned,” Lombardi says. “Hopefully, we’re done closing but the reality is the bankruptcy is still going so you never know what is coming.”