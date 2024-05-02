St. Honoré Bakery Opens New Location

To celebrate 20-plus years as a French bakery in Portland, St. Honoré CEO Dominique Geulin bought himself a little something: a state-of-the-art production kitchen and a fifth retail location next door.

The new St. Honoré Bakery is now open on South Macadam Avenue, just across from Willamette Park. The café has the same menu as St. Honoré's other bakery locations, but there is no indoor seating—only outdoor, on a large covered patio.

“We designed this patio space to re-create the charm and coziness of the bakeries and cafés you find on the streets of Paris,” Geulin says. “It’s a place where you can truly immerse yourself in the French bakery experience.”

The new Macadam bakery soft-opened in mid-April and is enjoying a steady stream of neighbors who enjoy walking to the new location, according to a company spokeswoman. Past WW reporting on the bakery has praised the chouquettes (little balls of light cream-puff pastry) as “addictive” and the baguettes as the most authentic in town.

The commissary kitchen next door will produce most of the bakery’s products and deliver them to the other four locations.

Geulin grew up in Normandy and moved to Portland in the early ′80s to help open Le Panier, a French bakery in Old Town. He opened the original St. Honoré Boulangerie in Northwest Portland in 2003, followed by outposts in Lake Oswego, Southeast Portland and downtown.

EAT: St. Honoré Bakery, 6565 S. Macadam Ave. 971-544-7612, sainthonorebakery.com. 7 am-5 pm daily.