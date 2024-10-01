What We’re Cooking This Week: Simplified Eggplant Parm

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

While I don’t mind an occasional all-day kitchen project, spending hours on the multiple steps required to make the classic eggplant parmigiana has always seemed like too much work. Most of the effort goes into the eggplant itself, and even if you skip the whole salting and draining thing like I do (eggplant isn’t bitter; the salt draws out moisture and changes the texture a bit, but I’ve never noticed any improvement in the taste), there’s still breading and frying each slice. It only makes sense to make a big pan of the stuff, so you’re also faced with eating leftovers for days (not really a hardship, TBH) or consigning the leftovers to the depths of the freezer.

But I love eggplant parm, so I’ve tried to come up with the same flavors and textures using a simpler approach—and one that can be scaled down to make dinner for two but with just enough left over for a couple of sandwiches. A sort of casserole of roasted cubes of eggplant with tomato sauce, cheese, and breadcrumbs came close, but it lacked that layered texture—a critical element for making eggplant parm sandwiches with the leftovers the next day.

My lightbulb moment: tossing thin slices of eggplant with olive oil and salt, roasting them briefly, and then layering them with grated tomatoes flavored with a little garlic, grated cheese and breadcrumbs. When it came out of the oven, I was pretty sure I’d found what I’d been looking for: a simplified eggplant parm. And the next day, when I lifted a block of it out of the pan, slipped it onto what my New-Jersey-Italian wife calls a hard roll, and ate it cold, I was certain.

Recipe

1 large globe eggplant,

cut into ⅛-inch-thick slices*

2–3 good tomatoes, grated

2–3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ cup breadcrumbs

4–6 oz. grated Parmigiano Reggiano,

Pecorino Romano or similar hard cheese**

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher-style sea salt

*You can use a commercial slicer, but a sharp knife will do. Cut a thin slice from each end of the eggplant and then halve it lengthwise. Hold it firmly skin side down (the round shape tends to make the eggplant move, but cutting it skin side up can make it hard to get even slices) and slice thinly.

**If you like a gooey melty cheese in your parm, add some mozzarella, but skip the fresh stuff and use the firm style.

Put the eggplant slices in a bowl, add a few tablespoons of olive oil and a healthy pinch of salt, and toss well with your hands. Spread the oiled slices on a sheet pan and roast at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the eggplant is just starting to brown. (I use parchment paper so it won’t stick, but if you don’t and the eggplant does stick, use a stiff metal spatula to scrape it off the pan.) Turn the oven down to 350 degrees.

Use a small saucepan to bring the grated tomato to a gentle boil, and then reduce the heat and let simmer for 15–20 minutes or until it’s a bit thicker. Remove from the heat and add the garlic with another pinch of salt. (I usually pour in a bit of olive oil, too, but that’s optional.)

In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with another tablespoon or so of olive oil.

Spread a small spoonful of the tomato mixture in a smallish (maybe 6–8 inch) baking pan or (my preference) a No. 5 (about 8-inch diameter) cast iron skillet. Add alternating layers of the eggplant slices, tomato mixture, breadcrumbs and cheese, saving enough of the breadcrumbs for a thin layer on top. Bake for about 45 minutes or until bubbling. Eat hot, and try to save enough for at least one sandwich the next day.