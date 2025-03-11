Urban Gleaners Launches Supper Series, Pairing Portland Chefs and Upcycled Ingredients

Leftovers are getting a serious glow-up.

Urban Gleaners, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce food waste and food insecurity, is launching a “supper series” in which two Portland chefs collaborate on a fine dining experience using upcycled ingredients.

The first one is set for Sunday, April 6, at Urban Gleaners’ Central Eastside warehouse and will feature a menu by chefs Sam Smith of Yaowarat and Louis Lin of Xiao Ye.

“It’s not just an opportunity to experience incredible food—it’s a chance to support our mission of raising awareness about food waste, sustainability and food insecurity,” said Nico Niebes, executive director of Urban Gleaners, in a press release.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $250 per person, which includes a multicourse meal with wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. The guest list is capped at 45 for the April 6 event, but those who miss out are in luck: There will be two more dinners in the supper series this year, in the summer and fall. The exact dates and chefs for those have not been announced.

Definitely on the books, though, is Urban Gleaners’ second annual “summer supper” event, returning Sept. 14. The food festival-style experience will be held at The Redd on Salmon. The first two confirmed chefs for that event are Gregory Gourdet (kann) and Tyler Malek (Salt & Straw), both of whom serve on the Urban Gleaners’ board. About a dozen chefs will participate.

Urban Gleaners collects fresh food—about 25,000 pounds a week—that would otherwise go to waste from restaurants, grocery stores, colleges, farms and more. The organization then sorts and packages the donated food and redistributes it at 42 free food markets across Multnomah and Washington counties.

EAT: Urban Gleaners’ Supper Series, 15 SE 6th Ave., urbangleaners.kindful.com/e/supper-series-dinner. 5-8 pm Sunday, April 6. $250.