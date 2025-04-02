Best Thing I Ate All Month: Casa Zoraya’s Hongo Saltado

Staffer: Anna Zusman

Job title: Publisher

The meal: Hongo saltado: oyster mushrooms, tomato, onion, tamari, oyster sauce, garlic rice and potato ($24) at Casa Zoraya.

What was so good about it: “Last week I ordered the Hongo Saltado at Casa Zoraya, a charming colorful Peruvian spot on North Lombard Street. A generous pour of oyster sauce enveloped most of the dish—making it hard to really see what I was eating—but made for a delightful surprise with every bite. Fresh, rich, but not too heavy—this dish offered something totally different than my normal Thursday night fare.”

TRY IT: Hongo saltado at Casa Zoraya, 841 N Lombard St., 503-384-2455, casazorayapdx.com. 4–9 pm Wednesday–Sunday.