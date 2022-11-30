A Letter From Jill Hoddick, Friend of Willamette Week

I am a California transplant—please don’t hold that against me! I came to Portland for a job interview at University of Portland in March 1977. I returned in August to begin as an assistant professor of theater.

In the costume shop, we used to read Willamette Week classifieds on Friday afternoons. They were amusing, and we were dreamers. One day, I found one that caught my eye. Several years later, I married Kent and we will celebrate our 39th anniversary on Nov. 25. Willamette Week does hold a special place in my heart!

Since retiring, I have divided my time between my art studio, my family, and my garden. I have 14 rose bushes and participate in the Portland Rose Society’s Annual Spring Show each June. I have won dozens of ribbons and three trophies. I also grow around four dozen different dahlias and love to give bouquets to neighbors and friends. Both these blooms have become subjects for my fiber artwork.

My friends and I appreciate independent local newspapers like yours that tell the stories of those who live here. We value learning about what is going on throughout our area and being introduced to arts activities, restaurants, newsworthy individuals, and groups of interest. Your kind of honest journalism makes Portland a great place to live, and I am thankful for the help of WW in meeting my husband and making Portland my permanent home.