Meet WW’s Incoming Publisher, Anna Zusman

Dear Friends,

Starting Jan. 1, I’ll be stepping into the role of publisher at Willamette Week. As you might imagine, I’m thrilled—and a bit in awe—to take the helm of an institution that is so important to my city.

So let me introduce myself.

I was born and raised in Portland. My first concert was Yo-Yo Ma at the Oregon Zoo. In 2003, I graduated from St Mary’s Academy. I spent much of my late adolescence at what are now vestiges of Old Portland: Rimsky’s, Pied Cow, and the Roxy. I interned at Willamette Week in the production department and worked at Portland public pools in the summer.

I moved to the East Coast for college and subsequently spent the next decade in D.C. and New York, navigating a variety of career shifts. I worked as a graphic designer for National Geographic. I co-ran a nonprofit that arranged transcontinental train journeys for young innovators. I went to ad school at Wieden+Kennedy. I worked in business development at a branding agency for startups.

In 2017, I found myself with a growing desire to be part of something more purposeful, and Portland came calling.

For the past five years, I’ve been Williamette Week’s strategy director, responsible for all aspects of the business side of running an alt weekly. I’ve led our sales team through a significant digital transformation, and we’ve introduced new magazines and platforms for our advertisers. We’ve updated systems, changed software, and brought on some great talent. I’ve also had great mentors during this time. My father has been publisher since 2015. He and his business partner, Richard Meeker, who was publisher from 1983 to 2015, have guided and supported my efforts to bring financial stability to a strong local journalism company that plays a central role in the health and vitality of our city.

When COVID hit, our revenues were cut in half. And printing costs skyrocketed. But we charted a path through the worst of it. It has made us stronger and inspires my hopes for this enterprise going forward. Those of you who are Friends of Willamette Week were a significant part of what pulled us through.

I’m entering my role as publisher Jan. 1 with optimism and excitement. When I began here, we had no members of Friends of Willamette Week. Now, there are 8,788 of you.

I love this city, and it’s Friends like you who validate my greatest optimism. You’re one of the most important reasons I’m excited to lean into the days ahead. I look forward to growing our enterprise and sharing our successes.

Gratefully,

Anna Zusman

Incoming Publisher