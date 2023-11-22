A Letter From Scott, Friend of Willamette Week

I’ve been reading Willamette Week for 40 years as a feisty alternative to the staid newspapers we used to endure. I read it for news and humor (I miss Tom Tomorrow!), city stuff, and some restaurant reviews, though I’ve become gastronomically disaffected since Portland has shifted from Vegan Central to Pork On Everything. I always use and share WW’s voting guides, an excellent resource, and I agree with most endorsements the paper makes. I figured I should begin donating given that WW is now an essential institution.

Corporate greed depends on ignorance of its impact and the conversion of aware citizens to docile consumers. Journalists give us the critical information we require to stand up to it, and they’re an endangered species.

Why does local independent journalism matter to me? The alternative is too dire to contemplate. Dependent journalism isn’t journalism. The evidence is crashing down on our heads.

Support local independent journalism. Contribute to Friends of Willamette Week’s Give!Guide efforts today.

A retired firefighter, Scott Teitsworth teaches and writes about Indian philosophy, living in one of Portland’s first passive solar homes.