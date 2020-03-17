It's probably not healthy to view the entire world through the prism of sports, but in the right hands, it can be pretty funny. Beaverton's own Ian Karmel started his All Fantasy Everything podcast—in which he and his comedy friends get together to draft everything from fictional athletes to Seinfeld characters—as a side hustle to his day job writing Emmy-winning material for The Late Late Show With James Corden, and its since taken on a life of its own. With the way things are going, this might be the closest thing to "sports" any of us are going to have for a while, so dig in and get to arguing. Stream at headgum.com/all-fantasy-everything.