There are also thanks to repeat, because WW's G!G could not exist without the great generosity of so many local businesses—too many to name here. Two head our list: Grady Britton, which produces and manages our website (and has provided many of these statistics), and Borders Perrin Norrander, which produced our first-ever marketing campaign ("Been a Little Bad? Do a Little Good"). Other special friends include A to Z Wineworks, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, Bob's Red Mill, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Chinook Book, Revolution Hall/Mississippi Studios, and the Schlesinger Family Foundation. (For the full list of supporters, see giveguide.org.)