Every year, Willamette Week honors Portlanders 35 years old and younger who do fabulous work for local nonprofits with the Skidmore Prize. Winners must work at a local nonprofit, work 32 hours a week or more and earn less than $40,000 a year.
This year''s five winners received their awards, including prizes of $4,000 each, at a gala ceremony Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, at Revolution Hall.
Our five winners this year are: Casey Block at College Possible; Cole Merkel at Street Roots; Daisha Tate at North by Northeast Community Health Center; Janice Martellucci at Peace in Schools; and Jasmine Pettet at Outside In. Thanks to Grady Britton, Morel Ink, Davis Wright Tremaine and Revolution Hall for joining Willamette Week in sponsoring these prizes.
Take a look to learn more and visit giveguide.org to read their full profiles.
Give!Guide is live and accepting donations until Dec. 31. This year's goal is to raise $3.6 million from 10,000 local donors.
