Three cheers for Mahala Ray! Things went so smoothly it was hard to believe this was Mahala's first year as Give!Guide executive director. Most significant, she expanded our outreach to younger donors. (Special thanks if you are among them, as Give!Guide's No. 1 goal is to help build an annual giving habit in Portlanders under the age of 36.) We are delighted she will continue to head this effort and is eager to put what she's learned to work in the year ahead.