Rukaiyah Adams: When I grew up in Portland, the African American and Vietnamese and Pacific Islander communities were one community and people stretched a dollar by working together, so there was this sense of helping and pitching in. But specifically, my grandfather. He fought in World War II and Korea, and when he came home he was injured and didn't work full-time so his job in the community was basically to help. When Margaret Carter ran for her first election to the state house, he organized a group of kids to make sure that all the seniors and elders in the community could actually get to the polling place. I also remember him organizing us to read for older people that, frankly, couldn't read as well as we could, because a lot of them only went through second or third grade in the Jim Crow South before they moved here. We would come home from school and read the politics section of the newspaper to them. There was definitely a sense of communal help and a connection between very young people and very old people in Portland and society at that time—late 70s, early 80s. And it also was a more contained community, so we would grocery shop for older people if they needed it and I think it was him orchestrating the sense of connection to the community that I've sort of inherited and evolved to a larger scale.