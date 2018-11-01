From the Mueller investigation to the Kavanaugh confirmation to the latest report on climate change, this has been an earth-shaking year. While many of these happenings have filled us with dismay, one unexpected — and somewhat glorious — consequence has been Americans showing up to participate in our democracy in ways they haven't for decades.
More than anything, these developments inspired us to make extensive changes to this year's Give!Guide. We want this magazine to begin to address larger issues of local philanthropy. And we want to provide you with opportunities and ideas for making real societal change happen — in ways you may not have considered before.
So, here, you'll find interviews with noteworthy Portlanders — star Blazer guard Damian Lillard, social capitalist and Oregon Investment Council chair Rukaiyah Adams, Wild author Cheryl Strayed, "Feel It Still" musicians Portugal. The Man, and Wildfang founder and CEO Emma McIlroy. We let them tell us what they do to make a difference in times like these.
We also have personal essays by active participants in the local nonprofit scene. They help us understand, in their own unique ways, the answers to a very basic question: How does volunteering — and giving — make a difference in our city, and in our country?
You'll also find inspirational profiles of the four winners — and five finalists — of this year's Skidmore Prize competition. Each is a young Portlander under the age of 36 who does truly admirable work for a local nonprofit, work that makes a significant impact in Portland's community. The prize gets its name from the time-honored fountain at Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street in Old Town, where you can read this inscription: "Good citizens are the riches of a city." That is certainly true of every one of the 105 nominees for this year's awards.
The hope is that this year's Give!Guide will provide a tangible path for you to do real good — and to receive a meaningful return on your altruism. So thank you for participating in our annual effort to support Portland's amazing nonprofit community.
Richard H. Meeker
Founder
Mahala Ray
Executive Director
