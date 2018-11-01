You'll also find inspirational profiles of the four winners — and five finalists — of this year's Skidmore Prize competition. Each is a young Portlander under the age of 36 who does truly admirable work for a local nonprofit, work that makes a significant impact in Portland's community. The prize gets its name from the time-honored fountain at Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street in Old Town, where you can read this inscription: "Good citizens are the riches of a city." That is certainly true of every one of the 105 nominees for this year's awards.