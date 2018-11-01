Many years ago, I worked for the Boys & Girls Aid society in Portland. I was a youth advocate for this program called GLAD, which was Girls' Leadership and Development. We were trying to empower the girls and educate them about sex and birth control. All of these girls lived in poverty and they all had hard lives. One of the things we did [as a group] was volunteer. We'd buy all these sandwich makings, and we had the girls make lunches that we would bring to a homeless shelter. We asked the girls to make a lunch they would like to eat and decorate the bag and write a note to the person who was going to be the recipient of this lunch. One of the things that struck me most was, here were these girls that were actually in need and every time we did any kind of project where they were helping somebody else, they were the happiest and strongest I ever saw them. That's what generosity does — it reminds us of our own strength and our own opportunity to give instead of receive. So, be generous.