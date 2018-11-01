We live in a city experiencing rapid growth, and as our population increases, so do our needs. Conversations with friends at happy hour more often than not turn to questions about what we do to improve access, infrastructure and social welfare. Current political debates center on how to address homelessness and crowded schools, and how to fund infrastructure and health care. It's natural to find the number — and extent — of needs overwhelming. My friends and I often feel at a loss how to help — especially when I look at the divisive and polarizing world of policymakers and political leaders. The 24-hour news cycle and a stream of social media provide more input than I can navigate, and often blame people instead of systems, pitting us against each other in polarizing camps of right vs. wrong, left vs. right, old vs. young, etc. We exist in a binary narrative of "either/or" that, all too often, misses the gray areas where we actually live.