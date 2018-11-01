Yeah that was great. Music was so important to us growing up in Alaska. We moved around so much. I mean, my parents were both dogsled mushers, and music was the one thing that went with us everywhere. Things like bringing musical instruments to schools when arts and music programs around the country are being cut — that should be our goal as musicians. I think more musicians (and people) should be doing that — and that's the thing about Portland: People here will be the first to jump on something like that.

Another thing that's been so inspiring about Portland is the care and craft people put into things. It's kind of become a jokey thing to be "artisan" now or whatever with Portlandia and everything, but you see that DIY spirit in things like food carts where someone has taken something they're really passionate about and made it work outside of traditional norms.