To all Give!Guide supporters: This time you really outdid yourselves.

We had a few issues of our own. Most notably, our website was sluggish part of the time. The worst problems occurred on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, when it took too long to make even a single donation. You have our apologies for the delays you experienced—and our undying appreciation for your patience, as you made this the biggest Giving Tuesday ever. To Roundhouse Agency, who ran our website this year, our gratitude for all the work you did to get the site back up to speed (and then some) for the final giving stretch.