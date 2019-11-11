By Miss Renée
Calling all do-gooders! Are you feeling torn about where to give your hard-earned dollars? Do you care deeply about environmental justice, but can't help feeling compelled by all the kitten pictures? Well, get ready to be empowered with some cosmic guidance from none other than Portland's own Miss Renée. Find your astroscope below to learn the best nonprofits that you can #dogood for between now and December 31 at giveguide.org.
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
"Ain't nobody got time for that" is your theme now as clarity dawns, bringing your big girl/boy pants with it so you can finally face a procrastination station situation or something you've been "sorta kinda" trying to handle indirectly. This may show up as a value system shift regarding your career or in addressing a chronic lack of 50-50 effort in relationships, respecting needs, and/or agreements. Empowering yourself and drawing a firm line looks damn good on you.
Human Services nonprofits are great for the "we got this!" energy of Aries.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
The Belief Systems Sector of your chart sizzles as a slow-burning goal and/or romantic issue gets turnt when pleasure-loving Venus locks into an intense dance with Saturn and Pluto. Bulls find their heads spinning with seesawing themes of hot and cold, strict and uncontrollable which climaxes in an Xmas eclipse. Discern where discipline's necessary. Otherwise, free yourself from restrictive self-imposed rules and live that "ain't no shame to my game" life.
Environmental nonprofits are great for Taurus, a slow and steadfast earth sign.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Poor Gems. Y'all just want to keep it light but it's getting so heavy! Which relationships do you keep and why? Who and what are you actually committed to? Are you considering changes that are truly healthy and meaningful or the go-to of leaning on your chameleon talents to morph into the person that'd best fit your situation? Jazz crooner Louis Jordan said it best: "Is you is or is you ain't my baby?"
Creative Expression nonprofits are great for communications-oriented Gemini.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
I mean…are you even aware of how much the Universe has been tryna gas you up in 2019?! I know you crabs move sideways toward your goals but it's time now for straightforwardness, especially when it comes to health—emotional and physical—employment and giving yourself permission to reveal your passions and desires. Glow up! True, some peeps around you may feel some type of way about these changes but guess what? They'll live. #TwirlOnMyHaters
Human Services nonprofits are perfect for mother/family-oriented Cancer.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Kitten! As a fixed (steadfast) fire (vitality) sign, you put the grrr in grind and can do so 'til the wheels fall off! However, the stars are asking you to take an honest look at the health of your motivation, home life, and if you're grinding at the cost of self care. You get to exist outside of work and home, frfr. Relief could be found in an artistic outlet. Dazzle us, darling! #BrassInPocket #ThePretenders
Creative Expression nonprofits are great for lover of the arts Leo.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
I see you, Virgo. Tending everyone's fire. Being the consummate hype man and big-upping your friends. But what about your heart? Where's your opening night? I predict deep, soulful opportunities to share your truest voice. It's in there, but are you brave enough to stop neatening and nannying and give your view form? I volunteer to be your most perfect audience in a test run, if so. Sear me with the laser of your excellence.
Civil and Human Rights nonprofits are great for Virgo's love of service/health/information.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Warrior Mars' aspects plus an eclipse in the childhood/family sector of your chart are likely stoking a fire within you as they unearth a core issue: Where do others end and you begin? Are you obligated to be what others need/want/expect? Pondering this will likely create this new mood:
Nobody: …
You: "You're not the boss of me!"
Wishing you the right amount of pissed + backbone to unshackle yourself and let your detractors die mad.
Civil and Human Rights nonprofits are perfect for justice-loving Libra.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Scorpios naturally hunker down and help folks break through tough soil and bloom. Buuut…what's up with these weeds in your garden? A concentration of planets are coming for you regarding fear-based and outmoded value systems, ways of seeing yourself and ways of thinking. It's time for your new.0 version. Finding the courage to transform will transform how you relate to the world, blessing you with access to profound new levels in relationships and career. #Rebirth
Human Services nonprofits are perfect for unwavering, transformation-oriented Scorpio.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Feeling "all shook up"? Centaurs are renowned freedom-loving wild ponies and you've been underdoing or overdoing it. Sadges aren't known for subtlety and neither are current planetary transits in your first house of Identity nor second house of Value Systems. Your highest self is calling you out: Are you living according to your deepest values? Walking your talk priority-wise? Working $marter, not harder? Downshift to decaf as you work this out, truuuhhst.
Environmental nonprofits are a great fit for adventure-loving Sadge.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Oh, we're goin' innnn!! Look in a mirror, ask and honestly answer: "Why do I want this thing I want?" Entering a 12-month cycle of powerful result-oriented growth will be as surface or profound as however deeply you're looking yourself in the eyes while asking that question. Keep it real and the Universe will reward you by aligning your world in ways you've only dreamed. The truth—and vulnerability and faith—shall set you free.
Health nonprofits are a perfect fit for "respect/care-for-one's-elders" Capricorn.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Your tribe has a natural ability to chill and are least likely to seek accolades or suffer swollen ambition. Welp…what's this new sensation? Maybe summa that chill has been fear of actually "meaning it"? Maybe bits of your blasé blah are chipping off, revealing deeply self-conscious motivation. The Universe's hot breath on your neck wants to melt your composure while asking: "What do you care about, with your ol' too cool for school self?"
Education nonprofits are perfect for 'skills don't belong to one gender' Aquarius.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Let's do some easy math! Subtract about 1/3 of the care you've divided into your family/friends/lover/work and add it to your own dreams, goals and "selfish" aims. The answer: You get a person whose life is like a balanced checkbook with clear deposits and withdrawals. It's amazing how far you can go when you've found the flaw in the equation. Even more amazing is realizing that you're the owner of the account…and the PIN.
Animal nonprofits are perfect for empathic Pisces.
Miss Renée has been a provider of spiritual astrology/tarot card readings for 27 years and a part of Portland's "woo" community since 2005, as well as a workshop teacher at Portland School of Astrology. Did her Astroscopes give you liiiife!? Feel free to schedule yourself a session: missreneehealing.com and/or check her out on Facebook.
Comments