For thousands of years, ancestors of Native communities throughout Oregon have passed along to younger generations their rich stewardship philosophies along with their oral history, linguistics, food and medicine gathering traditions. This inheritance is the basis of Traditional Ecological Knowledge, which has become an important source of study for conservationists, environmentalists and educators who seek to understand at a deeper level the rich perspectives of Native people. Those who live close to the land cultivate a relationship of interdependence with the natural world. This distinguishes Native perspective from divergent beliefs that humans have dominion over the earth, which infers a sense of superiority or entitlement over the earth. Our spiritual leaders share that the world of nature is God's creation and therefore our First Teacher. We learn by observing the animals, the trees, the plants, the birds and the insects in our sacred landscapes.