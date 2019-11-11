People call, they write, they email, they tweet. I don't do policy by tweet, by the way. They set appointments. I meet with anybody that wants to meet with me. Of course, it takes a little while to meet because I'm one person and there's quite a few people in the city of Portland. But that's one of the reasons why I do the community meetings, that's one of the reasons why sharing with people how they can come and testify at City Council is really important. I try to encourage, especially organizations that have a story to tell, to use those three minutes wisely, so if there's four of them, three minutes a piece, you can tell a very compelling story in that time period. I've seen it done very, very well and I've seen it done not so well. What is the tool that you use, right? Which one feels most comfortable to you? So if it's writing that feels more comfortable, then write. If you want to come in and have your voice heard, you want to organize a peaceful protest. I mean, all of the above work. Everything depends on the issue, and then the timing, because the City Council gets a little annoyed when people are talking about things that aren't on the City Council agenda or are not City Council business. It's not the public's job to know that, it's our job to educate the public on which is the right government, what is the right venue for them to have their voice heard in, and I think we could do a much better job, we, the City Council, City Hall, in engaging people where they are, rather than trying to fit people into slots based on what City Hall thinks they should be talking about.