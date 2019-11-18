Being an artist has given me the unique opportunity to connect with people from different walks of life. I've crossed paths with a lot of interesting people who have added to my perspective and challenged me to see more than what meets the eye. As far as issues within communities, I feel like everyone has a battle they are fighting. Scarface has a line in one of his albums that says, "You're either in a storm, walking into a storm, or coming out of a storm." I believe that's a quote from J. Prince.