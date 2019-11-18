Now that I have somewhat of what some would consider a platform, I realize how valuable my voice can actually be in influencing the culture of my community. Growing up in Portland, it's pretty obvious that my people don't have much of a voice—let alone much of a presence—in the community at all. And it's gotten worse due to gentrification, I feel. Having the privilege of opening a creative retail space in Chinatown, Produce Portland, and being able to throw shows and events has given me the opportunity to build a voice for not only myself but my peers as well.