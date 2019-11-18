My community is the heart of my music. The issues we endure have a direct impact on the type of music I make—particularly focusing on socioeconomic issues and understanding self-worth. Where I'm from—and particularly for people that look like me—there are systemic, socioeconomic inequalities that impact how we are viewed by the world and also how we view ourselves. As a young boy, I can remember having two distinct feelings towards these issues. On one end, I wanted to escape and avoid the thought of them. On the other end, I wanted mentorship on how to navigate it. So, when I make my music now, I think about that young boy in me and imagine that there are many more in my community out there looking for words of affirmation, self-worth, financial literacy and learning to find the joy and fun in your hardest times. I sometimes go in-depth on issues I face, to let the listener know they're not alone. Ultimately, I'd like to use my music as a platform to mentor youth and give back to my community.