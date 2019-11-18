Twenty years ago, the sociologist Robert Putnam noticed that less and less of us are able to talk to our neighbors'. The scale of our lives doesn't allow us to stop on our way and chat. Less time spent in each other's presence translates to less ability to see each other as approachable. Divides between different communities became wider, and within communities as well. Rather than talk to each other, some are now more likely to call the police, expecting them to make up for our increasing lack of ability to learn outside our comfort zone. That comfort zone becomes a pair of blinders, and we don't even know what we don't know about each other.