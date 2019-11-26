People always say, "I can't afford to support the charities the way that you do," but I tell people all of the time it's not about writing a check. I rarely write checks—for the most part, I just want to give my time and energy, and people really appreciate that. It keeps me balanced, too, because it's so easy to think one moment that your life is so great and the next that it's so terrible. But, when you go out and start working with people and hearing stories, you realize that there are people doing so much better than you and people doing so much worse. So really, being out in the community is a really good leveler for me. I know it sounds cheesy, but I tell my friends it's good for the soul. It helps keep me calm just knowing that there are other people out there who are getting the help they need or an ear to listen to them. If you don't think about yourself for a moment and do something for somebody else, it comes back and surprises you by making you feel like you've done something great for yourself. That would be my tip, to go out and find somewhere to volunteer. It doesn't have to be anything huge at all. I think that's the easiest way to enrich your soul and also help the community. It can hopefully create a ripple effect, where the person you help goes and helps someone else. People helped me growing up, and I never forgot that.