As a sophomore, I started the Youth Ending Slavery Club. We focus on combatting the various forms of trafficking and slavery today. We've had guest speakers come in, and we've done events to raise awareness of forced labor and things like sweatshops, and how prevalent slavery is. No matter where you are in your life, you are affected by slavery in some way, whether it's good or bad, whether you're benefitting from it or being oppressed by it. We don't really learn about that in school, the different aspects of how people are still enslaved today. I definitely wanted to bring more awareness to that, and then in my junior year, I started the Black Student Union. I really wanted to have a space for black students to be who they are and really feel comfortable in their own skin, especially since my school is majority white. It can be hard being the only black student in the classroom and feel like you have to represent your whole race. We've been conditioned to not be the angry black person, to not speak your mind because it can make other people uncomfortable. I didn't like constantly feeling that way, and I knew that a lot of my other black friends felt that way too, so I wanted to make change that'll last even after we graduate. That way, people who come in as freshmen won't have to go through the same things we did.