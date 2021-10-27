What You Get For Giving

Remember to go to giveguide.org to explore and contribute to the local nonprofits whose work matters to you!

IF YOU GIVE $10 OR MORE

You get freebies from Flex & Flow, Gluten Free Gem Pastry, Nossa Familia Coffee, full access to hundreds of local coupons in the Chinook Book app, and $6 Kuto credit to spend anywhere that accepts their payments!

BIG GIVE DAYS

Get entered to win one of these prizes when you donate to nonprofits on the following Big Give Days. You’ll be entered for every donation without limits, so give big!

NOVEMBER 4

Salishan Coastal Lodge Getaway

Two-night stay and breakfast at Salishan Coastal Lodge, recently ranked one of the top 15 resort hotels in the West by Travel + Leisure.

NOVEMBER 10

Nossa Familia Coffee for Days

Four donors will each get a 6-month coffee subscription to Nossa Familia. Honestly, does it get much better than a steady supply of farm-direct, sustainably roasted coffee for half the year?

NOVEMBER 18

Big Ink Day with Atlas Tattoo

Two donors will win a $250 gift certificate from Atlas Tattoo. Donate today for the chance to win some fresh ink from one of the best tattoo studios in town! No tattoos? No sweat. Winners can give their big prize to a friend and make a lasting impression.

If You’re 35 or Under: There are two more gift certificates reserved for you. That’s four chances to win if you’re 35 or younger.

NOVEMBER 24

Big Trek Bike Bonanza

Win a package from Portland’s Trek Bicycle Stores that includes a Trek Fuel Ex 7 bike, a helmet, pedals, biking shorts, a jersey, and gloves—wow!

NOVEMBER 30

#GivingTuesday

Today is a massive BGD with 17 prizes!

• Ten $100 “Small Shops Big Hearts” gift cards from Kuto.

• Two pairs of 100-level tickets with parking passes to the Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves game on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

• A 2021-22 team autographed basketball from the Trail Blazers.

• Four Trail Blazers swag bags.

DECEMBER 8

Powell’s Shopping Spree

Bring home all the books with this $500 gift card from Powell’s Books.

If You’re 35 or Under: You have twice the chances of winning, as Powell’s will be giving out a second gift card to one donor under the age of 36.

DECEMBER 16

Splendid Cycles Electric Bike Giveaway

You could win a custom-fit Riese and Müller Charger3 or Charger3 Mixte electric bike from Splendid Cycles!

DECEMBER 22

John’s Marketplace Extravaganza

Three $200 gift cards to John’s Marketplace! Curate your own perfect 99 bottles on the wall with your winnings from Portland’s largest selection of beer, wine and cider.

If You’re 35 or Under: There are two additional gift cards reserved for you to win.

DECEMBER 30

Celebrate Oregon!

Win a vacation package from the Oregon Cultural Trust that will take you to new full-scale murals in Ashland, Eugene, and Bend. It includes overnight stays and passes to museums, plays, and the ballet.